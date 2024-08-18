Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, cbs, cnn, dnc, donald trump, fox, kamala harris, msnbc, nbc

DNC Convention Taps Washington, Kaling, Goldwyn, Navarro as Hosts

Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Tony Goldwyn, and Anna Navarro will each host a night during this week's DNC Convention in Chicago.

With ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and weird-in-all-of-the-wrong-ways running mate Sen. JD Vance already having gotten their Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock-fueled RNC Convention out of the way, the Democrats get a chance to grab the primetime spotlight this week. Under the theme "For the People, For Our Future," the DNC Convention kicks off on Monday, August 19, and runs through Thursday, August 22, at the United Center in Chicago – with each themed night building towards introducing Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to the nation as they officially become the party's nominees for the fall presidential election. Now, we're learning who the famous faces will be set to host each of the four nights.

On Monday, August 19, Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) will host "For the People" night – with Ana Navarro (The View) set for "A Bold Vision for America's Future" on Tuesday, August 20. Following that, Mindy Kaling (Velma) hosts Wednesday, August 21, with a night aimed at "A Fight for Our Freedoms" – with the convention wrapping up with Kerry Washington (Scandal) hosting "For Our Future" on Thursday, August 21. In addition, famous faces – including John Legend, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more – will be taking part in events and activities connected with the convention. In addition, a number of news networks will be broadcasting over the course of the four-day event – with CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Comedy Central's The Daily Show broadcasting live from the Chicago-set DNC convention.

"Our convention is an opportunity to bring the story of our party to the American people — not just the story of what we've achieved under the Biden-Harris administration, but how the Harris-Walz ticket is planning to build on that historic record for a new way forward into the future," shared Convention Chair Minyon Moore. "The story here is simple and it's one that will resonate with Americans across the country: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America's future — Donald Trump is only fighting for himself." Earlier today, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced two would serve as Co-Chairs for the 2024 Democratic National Convention: Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (MN), The Honorable Mitch Landrieu (LA), Senator Cory Booker (NJ), Representative Veronica Escobar (TX)

