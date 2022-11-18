Doctor Who: Check Out Millie Gibson Making a TARDIS-Exiting Debut

Earlier today, the BBC's press people made sure we had all of the intel we needed on Millie Gibson (Coronation Street, Butterfly), who will be joining new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as companion Ruby Sunday to kick off Russell T. Davies' return as showrunner on the long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who. But now we're getting a chance to see when the moment happened, live during the BBC's Children in Need benefit that was held this evening from 7 pm to 10 pm UK time (2 pm to 5 pm NYC time).

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.