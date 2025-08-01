Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Sure Sounds Like He's Moved on From The Doctor

During a visit to Lorraine to promote his West End run in "Born With Teeth," Ncuti Gatwa was sounding like he had moved on from Doctor Who.

When we last checked in with Ncuti Gatwa, he was out promoting his West End run in Born With Teeth – and had some interesting things to say about never having taken on the Daleks or Cybermen during his run as the Fifteenth Doctor on BBC's Doctor Who (more on that below). As the dumpster fires of random speculation continue to rage higher and higher, Gatwa's recent visit to Lorraine sounded much more like he was saying goodbye to the character and moving on, and less like he was keeping the door open as it sounded earlier this week.

"Iconic. Iconic. That was a gift of a job," Gatwa shared. "It will live with me forever, and, yeah, spent two amazing years there. It was one of the best jobs that I'll ever do and have ever done. Yeah, excited to move on to other projects. But yeah, the TARDIS will live with me forever. Amazing to work with Russell [T. Davies], with Disney, with BBC, and just to be at the console every day." Gatwa agreed with the host that it was "a moment in time" and that "you can't do it forever," with the two joking that David Tennant was the exception. From there, the two discuss "The Devil's Chord" earning the show its first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination (Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming for the "There's Always a Twist" dance number).

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Daleks/Cybermen Response Got Our Attention

Checking with BBC's The One Show earlier this week to promote the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Born With Teeth (and joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, who was promoting Disney's Freakier Friday), Gatwa was asked about his one regret over the course of his run as the Fifteenth Doctor. "I never got to fight a Dalek or… a Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, it's the crux of 'Doctor Who. Yeah, so… might do that," Gatwa shared. After laughter broke out, Gatwa added, "Might go fight a Dalek." From there, Curtis began joking about how the show has become the place for big announcements and how there must be truth serum in the water.

What's interesting about the segment (huge thanks to Matthew Purchase for posting the clip) is that Gatwa seemed a bit hesitant before his full response and didn't push back in any way when Curtis implied that was another example of big news being dropped on the show. Of course, the quote could be read as Gatwa joking that they're personally going to go find a Dalek or Cyberman to fight. Then again, it could also be read as Gatwa possibly getting a chance to take on either (or both) "big bads" during an audio drama adventure from Big Finish (assuming rights issues are straightened out). Others see it as a sign that maybe Gatwa isn't quite as done with "The Whoniverse" as they were left to believe. Until there's some clarity across the board on what's going down on both sides of the camera, the speculation will continue

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!