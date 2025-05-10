Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Trailer & Preview

With "Super Saturday" on the way for Eurovision fans, here's a look at BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest."

We know that there's still a lot to process about this weekend's episode. Still, we didn't want to waste a second getting out an early look at next weekend's episode of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who because it's a big one. If you're a Eurovision fan, then you know that May 17th is "Super Saturday," and writer Juno Dawson's S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest" is getting in on the festivities. After The Doctor (Gatwa) and Belinda (Sethu) get done travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest (where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize) and mingling with Rylan Clark and the King of Eurovision himself, Graham Norton, it's time for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final itself (8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer).

In a bid to be crowned the Eurovision champion 2025, twenty-five countries and the UK's act, Remember Monday, will perform at the biggest song competition in the world (check out the video above). From there, Gatwa will be on hand to serve as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK's National Jury live during the event. With that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead for the Doctor and Belinda, with the official overview, trailer, and current image gallery S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest" waiting for you below. In addition, we've included a look at this weekend's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, which includes a sneak preview of next weekend's episode at the end:

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 6: "The Interstellar Song Contest" – The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) quest to get Belinda (Varada Sethu) back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive. Written by Juno Dawson and directed by Ben A Williams, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton, Julie Dray, Imogen Kingsley Smith, Maxwell Kiruna Stamell, Iona Anderson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Christina Rotondo, Abdul Seesay, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!