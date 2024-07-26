Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, preview, spinoff

Doctor Who Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea" Confirmed

It's official! The Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea kicks off filming next month. Now, here's what you need to know...

We had heard some rumblings about a spinoff series based within the "The WHOniverse" of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who, and those rumblings were confirmed during the long-running BBC and Disney+ series' San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) panel. BBC and Disney Branded Television jointly announced their first brand new spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea. Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who, Grantchester) reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient (Doctor Who, Ted Lasso) returning as Colonel Ibrahim. Directed by Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble") and with filming set to get underway next month, here's a look at the official overview for the series: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war."

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies shared when the news was officially announced. Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, added, "'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies, and we're delighted to welcome the show to the Whoniverse! Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini-series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

