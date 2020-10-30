Donald Trump's Kirstie Alley Picks Wrong Day to Call Out CNN: Opinion

Well, it appears Donald Trump is pulling out all of the celebrity "big guns" heading into the final days before what will hopefully be his resounding defeat. Not content with having powerhouses like Scott "C'mon! Who doesn't remember 'Cha-Chi'?" Baio and Jorge "Maybe Too Many Punches to the Head?" Masvidal out super-spreading Trump's argument for four more years, the PosTUS had such stellar athletes as Jack "I Played Gold Before There Were Talking Movies" Nicklaus, Jay *Yawn* Cutler, and Brett "Mom Jeans" Favre to help him court the… ummm… vampire, comatose, and mid-life crisis vote? But perhaps no one has been taking the MAGA flag and run with it more proudly than the poor man's Shelley Long (sorry, Shelley- we loved you in The Money Pit and Modern Family), Kirstie Alley (The Love Boat, Masquerade).

Unfortunately, Alley decided to take on CNN on a day when CNN Communications wasn't having any of it. Having previously pledged allegiance to Trump via social media (does that mean they're going steady?), the Deadly Nightmares actress called out the 24-hour news channel for "obsessing" over a pandemic that's killed 230,000+ people so far as states (even the Trump ones) across the country are seeing serious spikes. But apparently, that's not a body count high enough for Alley's satisfaction (which begs the question of just how high she needs the pile of bodies to be to make it red-banner-on-screen worthy). The personality called out CNN for apparently fear-mongering: "I now know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!".

Though reports that C-SPAN offered to hold their beer are unfounded, the verified Twitter account for CNN's communications department wasn't willing to let that public slight slide. Responding to Alley, the tweet read: "Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time Veronica's Closet came on TV. But don't downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask." Ouch. It almost sounds like they're sick and tired of being accused of "playing up" a deadly pandemic by those who view Trump, FOX "News" and QAnon as viable sources of information.*** Translation? Donny and a propaganda machine that would make Goebbels proud get their tinfoil hats feeling all tingly and funny.

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time "Veronica's Closet" came on TV. But don't downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

***During its first two seasons, Veronica's Closet was part of NBC's powerhouse "Must See TV" Thursday night line-up, first with Seinfeld and then with Frasier as lead-ins and ER as an anchor- placing it consistently at the top of the ratings. When the series was moved to Mondays, its ratings fell 50%+ so it was placed on hiatus. After an unsuccessful run on Tuesday nights, the series was canceled in 2000.