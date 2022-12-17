Doom Patrol Season 4 Ep. 4 Images: Madeline Zima's Casey Brinke & More

With three episodes now in the books, we're not looking to beat the team when they're down. That said, by the time the dust settled on HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 3 "Nostalgia Patrol," our super-dysfunctional super-team hadn't done a whole lot to stop the coming of Immortus. In fact, unfortunately for Rita (April Bowlby), they ended up aiding its return. So at the halfway point in the first of the two-part fourth season, we have some preview images & a promo for S04E04 "Casey Patrol," featuring Madeline Zima's Casey Brinke/Space Case (which we've been excited about ever since the casting was announced). And following the previews, we look back at showrunner & executive producer Jeremy Carver's previous comments regarding the show's future.

"Well, let me start backward and delicately with what you're asking. But there can always be more of 'Doom Patrol,' there can always be more, and we are prepared for more," Carver shared during a conversation with Screen Rant. "I think at the same time, in this season, the characters are experiencing something that they've never experienced before. That's not just impending death; it's actually growing old. When one actually has the experience of growing old, it forces them to ask questions about themselves, their lives, and where they want things to end up before they might die in a way that can feel like an ending. But it is just another frontier in terms of the emotional arcs that we're asking our Doomies to embark on." Here's a look at the newest season trailer that was released on Friday, followed by a look back at official trailer for HBO Max's Doom Patrol :