Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer: The End of Days! Seriously Not Kidding!

So the last time we checked in on HBO Max's Doom Patrol Season 4, it was New York Comic-Con, and Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade & Michelle Gomez were on hand to preview the upcoming season with the first official teaser. Now, with a little more than two weeks to go before its two-episode December 8th return, we're getting a look at the season's official trailer. This time around, the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise waiting for them. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: the fate of the world… or their own happiness? Especially when faced with the rise of… Immortus!

So get ready to hold onto your butts as you check out the official trailer for HBO Max's Doom Patrol (returning to the streamer on December 8th with Season 4 Part 1), followed by a look back at the previously-released official teaser:

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge. Madeline Zima has joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case for the fourth season. In addition, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been tapped for the recurring role of Mr. 104, a charming and mysterious man of many elements. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.