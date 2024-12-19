Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dune, dune: prophecy

Dune: Prophecy Renewed: HBO, Legendary TV Series Set for Season 2

HBO and Legendary Television's Emily Watson and Olivia Williams-starring Dune: Prophecy was given the green light for a second season.

Three days before its (now) season finale on December 22nd, the folks behind HBO, Legendary Television, and Showrunner/EP Alison Schapker's Emily Watson and Olivia Williams-starring Dune: Prophecy announced that the prequel series will be back for a second season. Inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and focuses on the formation of the Bene Gesserit.

"'Dune: Prophecy' has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We're excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store," shared Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming.

Jason Clodfelter, Legendary's President of Television, added, "This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic 'Dune' franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life."

Along with Watson and Williams, the HBO series also stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on HBO's Dune: Prophecy, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing the series and serving as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the opening chapter. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts also executive produce – alongside New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert (on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate). New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. HBO's Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise.

