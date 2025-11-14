Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Investigates a Campus Murder: S03E08: "Basket Case" Preview

CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth kicks off December with S03E08: "Basket Case." Here's an early look at the overview and image gallery.

We know! We know! We usually don't run a preview for EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth the day after a new episode airs, so we're going to avoid spoilers. That said, we didn't want to run another update your way because we've added a trailer to the overview and images for next week's episode, S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns." Additionally, we have an overview and image gallery for December 4th's S03E08: "Basket Case," with Elsbeth (Preston) investigating the death of an athletic director – and the role that the head basketball coach's 22-year-old girlfriend (Lana Condor) may have played in it.

Elsbeth S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns" & S03E08: "Basket Case" Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 7: "And Then There Were Nuns" – A pop star's (Lindsey Normington) purchase of a failing convent turns divine real estate into a murder scene as Elsbeth takes on the Mother of all nuns (Dianne Wiest). Meanwhile, Teddy digs into Alec Bloom's past for a feature he is working on. Written by Matthew K. Begbie and directed by Peter Sollett.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 8: "Basket Case" – Elsbeth goes from the squad room to the locker room when a campus murder rocks the world of college basketball after an athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach's 22-year-old girlfriend (Lana Condor). Written by Eric Randall and directed by Mary Lou Belli.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

Speaking of guest stars, Lindsey Normington (Anora), Jaime Pressly (My Name Is Earl), and Andrew Rannells (Girls) will also appear this season. In S03E07, Normington's Alaia Jade is a sensitive pop star who buys a convent in hopes of turning it into a recording studio. The mother superior (Dianne Wiest) has other ideas. In S03E09, Pressly's Tiff Giles was once a top model but now works as a bartender at a dive in Pennsylvania. When her old roommate from the "model house" where they began their careers invites Tiff to a reunion and photo shoot, Tiff returns to New York for the first time seeking closure… and revenge. In S03E10, Rannells's Harris is a former dancer who sits on the board of a prominent New York ballet company. When the company abandons its traditional "Nutcracker" for a childless, avant-garde version — thus denying Harris's daughter the starring role she's dreamed of — Harris leaps into action.

Additionally, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

