Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Gets The Band Back Together for Season 2 Table Read

CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country is back at it, with Christopher Gorham sharing a look at the team starting work on Season 2.

Article Summary Sheriff Country Season 2 is officially underway, with Christopher Gorham sharing a table read video from day one.

Gorham’s Instagram post reunites the cast and creative team, giving fans an early look at Sheriff Country’s return.

The CBS drama left fans buzzing after its finale’s shocking family reveal, raising the stakes for Season 2.

Morena Baccarin returns to lead Sheriff Country as production begins, with new updates (hopefully) throughout the month.

There's nothing like a shocking family reveal during a season finale to get fans of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country counting down the days until the show returns for its second season. But with June only three days old, we're realistic enough to know that it's going to be a little while before we have anything to report – or so we thought! Earlier today, Christopher Gorham shared a video on social media of the band getting back together for a table read to kick off production on Season 2 (which, we will readily admit, was really cool to see).

"And just like that, we're back! Sheriff Country season 2, day 1. See y'all real soon!" Gorham wrote as the caption to his Instagram post that went live earlier today, which also included a look at the cast and creative team reuniting for the table read:

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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