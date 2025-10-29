Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3: Check Out These S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" Sneak Peeks

We've got four sneak peeks for EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" for you to check out - here's a look!

This Halloween-themed episode brings neighborly tension and a chilling mystery for Elsbeth to unravel.

Catch overviews and preview trailers for upcoming episodes "Poetic Justice" and "Bunker Down."

Find out which star-studded guest actors will appear in Elsbeth Season 3’s upcoming mysteries.

With this being Halloween week, it's only fitting that EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth would offer viewers a mystery offering a seasonal theme. In S03E04: "Ick, a Bod," growing tensions between neighbors lead to a horrific Halloween night moment that Elsbeth (Preston) must piece together. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) has some personal "horrors" of his own to deal with. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've included a look at the episode trailer and four sneak peeks. Following that, we have a look at what's ahead with Nov. 6th's S03E05: "Poetic Justice" and Nov. 13th's S03E06: "Bunker Down."

Elsbeth Season 3 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 4: "Ick, a Bod" – Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter. Written by Erica Larson and directed by Lionel Coleman.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 5: "Poetic Justice" – After a donor's death shakes New York's nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim's friend, Gary (William Jackson Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal. Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli's footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Robin Givens.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 6: "Bunker Down" – When a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire's panic room, Elsbeth unravels the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia. Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford's widow, Winnie (Henny Russell). Written by Erica Shelton Kodish and directed by Nick Gomez.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

Speaking of guest stars, Lindsey Normington (Anora), Jaime Pressly (My Name Is Earl), and Andrew Rannells (Girls) will also appear this season. In S03E07, Normington's Alaia Jade is a sensitive pop star who buys a convent in hopes of turning it into a recording studio. The mother superior (Dianne Wiest) has other ideas. In S03E09, Pressly's Tiff Giles was once a top model but now works as a bartender at a dive in Pennsylvania. When her old roommate from the "model house" where they began their careers invites Tiff to a reunion and photo shoot, Tiff returns to New York for the first time seeking closure… and revenge. In S03E10, Rannells's Harris is a former dancer who sits on the board of a prominent New York ballet company. When the company abandons its traditional "Nutcracker" for a childless, avant-garde version — thus denying Harris's daughter the starring role she's dreamed of — Harris leaps into action.

