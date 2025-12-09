Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3: Who Wants Sneak Peeks at S03E09: "Glamazons"?

With a new episode hitting this Thursday, check out some early sneak peeks at CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E09: "Glamazons."

Article Summary Get the latest sneak peeks and trailer for Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 9: "Glamazons," airing Thursday.

Jaime Pressly guest stars as a former supermodel drawn back to New York by revenge - and murder?

Officer Kaya Hackett steps into the spotlight as Elsbeth navigates old grudges and dark secrets.

Catch episode previews and glimpses of upcoming guest stars, plus what’s next in S03E10: “A Hard Nut to Crack.”

We're going to apologize for all of the flip-flopping back and forth in time, but we want to make sure you're up to date on how things are looking with the third season of EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. Yesterday, we had an image gallery for Dec. 18th's S03E10: "A Hard Nut to Crack" to pass along. For this update, we're shifting the focus back to this week's episode: S03E09: "Glamazons," with a trailer and two sneak peeks added to the previously released official overview and image gallery.

Elsbeth Season 3: S03E09 & S03E10 Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 9: "Glamazons" – A fallen '90s supermodel (Jaime Pressly) returns to New York for a reunion and revenge, leading Elsbeth to sort through old grudges and lies to catch a killer. Meanwhile, Officer Hackett takes her turn in the spotlight. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Rob Hardy.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 10: "A Hard Nut to Crack" – When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet. Written by Sarah Beckett and Anju Andre-Bergmann, and directed by Ron Underwood.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil. William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Annaleigh Ashford (Happy Face) will guest star this season. Ashford is set for a special Halloween-themed episode as Sharon Norman, a murderous suburban housewife. Meanwhile, Harper will portray the founding director of a New York City poetry journal, desperate for funding. Fans of "The Good Wife/The Good Fight" universe can also look forward to Sarah Steele's Marissa Gold reuniting with our lead for the Season 3 episode "Poetic Justice." For this go-around, Gold is now a campaign manager for NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez).

Speaking of guest stars, Lindsey Normington (Anora), Jaime Pressly (My Name Is Earl), and Andrew Rannells (Girls) will also appear this season. In S03E07, Normington's Alaia Jade is a sensitive pop star who buys a convent in hopes of turning it into a recording studio. The mother superior (Dianne Wiest) has other ideas. In S03E09, Pressly's Tiff Giles was once a top model but now works as a bartender at a dive in Pennsylvania. When her old roommate from the "model house" where they began their careers invites Tiff to a reunion and photo shoot, Tiff returns to New York for the first time seeking closure… and revenge. In S03E10, Rannells's Harris is a former dancer who sits on the board of a prominent New York ballet company. When the company abandons its traditional "Nutcracker" for a childless, avant-garde version — thus denying Harris's daughter the starring role she's dreamed of — Harris leaps into action.

Additionally, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

