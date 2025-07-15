Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

Emmy Awards Reality/Talk Series Noms: Colbert, "Drag Race" & More

The Emmy Awards nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition and Outstanding Talk Series were announced: The Traitors, Colbert, and more.

Article Summary Emmy Awards 2025 reveals Reality Competition and Talk Series nominees on CBS Mornings.

The Traitors, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Top Chef among Reality Competition category standouts.

The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert lead the Outstanding Talk Series nominations.

Nate Bargatze set to host the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14th from Los Angeles.

On Sunday, September 14th (8:00-11:00 pm ET/5:00-8:00 pm PT), comedian and actor Nate Bargatze will take to the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to host the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS and Paramount+*. But before we get to that, we have the very important matter of nominees who need to be announced. Later today, Harvey Guillén, Brenda Song, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego will be offering a rundown of categories and who made the cut – but two categories were announced this morning. On Monday, the word went out that the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition and Outstanding Talk Series would be announced during CBS Mornings. Why? Honestly, we're not quite sure – but here's a look at who was nominated (Seth Meyers was robbed, by the way):

Outstanding Reality Competition: The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, and The Traitors.

Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Here's a look at the nominees that were announced during this morning's edition of CBS Mornings, with the remaining categories and nominations set to be announced at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET:

ONLY ON CBS MORNINGS: We're revealing the nominees in two #Emmys categories. The nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition are: "The Amazing Race," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Survivor," "Top Chef," and "The Traitors." The nominees for Outstanding Talk Series are: "The Daily… pic.twitter.com/IQaBA2xQLY — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment are returning as executive producers of the 77th Emmy Awards. This marks their third consecutive year as executive producers of television's biggest night.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!