Euphoria Star Colman Domingo on Sam Levinson, Season 3 Delay

Series star Colman Domingo discussed Sam Levinson and why HBO's Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria Season 3 has taken so long.

Article Summary Colman Domingo speaks on Sam Levinson's meticulous writing for Euphoria S3.

Euphoria Season 3 delay attributed to a careful scriptwriting process.

HBO's Casey Bloys praises Levinson's scripts, signaling high anticipation.

Domingo defends Levinson's set, rebuffing claims of on-set difficulties.

It's been an interesting few weeks when it comes to the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. On one hand, we learned from HBO & Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys that he had read some of the season's scripts – three, at that point: "Sam [Levinson] is an incredibly talented writer; he's got a lot in store for these characters, and I'm excited." On the other hand, we also heard from Schafer around the middle of February – and she hadn't seen a script yet.

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo (AMC's Fear the Walking Dead) – who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor, Ali – has offered some insight into why the third season (expected to hit in 2025) has taken so long (aside from the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes). "[Sam Levinson is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again because I think he's wrestling with what's important. He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are," Domingo shared during a recent GQ profile/interview. "I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Domingo previously discussed the award-winning HBO series and addressed whether Levinson's creative process & filming schedule were hurting the set during a late November 2023 interview with The Independent in support of his Netflix film Rustin. "No. Not one bit. I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," Domingo responded when asked if he's experienced the kind of on-set difficulties that others have claimed.

Domingo continued, "I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those 'reports' [signals air quotes], I thought, 'where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional." And Domingo's praise extends to Levinson himself, with the actor adding, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of 'Euphoria.' Sam Levinson is joyful and collaborative and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors." Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

