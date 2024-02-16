Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, preview, season 3

Euphoria S03: Hunter Schafer Hasn't Seen Scripts, Time Jump Thoughts

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer shared that she hasn't seen a Season 3 script and what she would want for Jules if there is a time jump.

Last month, HBO & Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys offered a number of updates on a number of 2025 projects with Deadline Hollywood. "Because there's a lot of schedules that we have to align," Bloys wasn't able to offer a production date for the third season of series creator Sam Levinson's Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria – but did add that Levinson "is busy writing." Also, Bloys also shared that he had read some of the season's scripts – three, at that point – and had this to say about what he had seen so far: "Sam [Levinson] is an incredibly talented writer; he's got a lot in store for these characters, and I'm excited."

Someone who hasn't seen a script yet – at least at the time of her interview with Variety – is Schafer. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say, but I think it's pretty clear we haven't started production," she added. As for those rumblings that the series could see a five-year time jump, Schafer knows what she would want for Jules. "As someone who cares about her, I want the best for her. However, that's typically not what makes good television. So I don't think it's a very realistic dream for her, but I feel like a big sister to her now, and I'm like, 'Give my girl some peace,'" she explained.

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Colman Domingo (AMC's Fear the Walking Dead), who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor, Ali, discussed the award-winning HBO series and addressed if Levinson's creative process & filming schedule were having a negative impact on the set during a late November interview with The Independent in support of his Netflix film Rustin. "No. Not one bit. I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," Domingo responded when asked if he's experienced the kind of on-set difficulties that others have claimed.

Domingo continued, "I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those 'reports' [signals air quotes], I thought, 'where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional." And Domingo's praise extends to Levinson himself, with the actor adding, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of 'Euphoria.' Sam Levinson is joyful and collaborative and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors." Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

