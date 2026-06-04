Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 3: Showrunner on S03 Mystery, Life Post-Jacobson Moore

CBS's Matlock Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman on Season 3's new mystery, Julian's story, life post-Jacobson Moore, and returning in 2027.

Article Summary Matlock Season 3 sets up a fresh mystery tied to the finale fallout, with Jennie Snyder Urman teasing an insurance angle.

Life after Jacobson Moore will reshape Matlock in Season 3, with a big reset and new storytelling beyond the old case.

Julian’s Matlock story is far from over, as Jason Ritter gets major emotional fallout, drama, and some fun ahead.

Urman says delaying Matlock Season 3 to 2027 gives the writers time to build an airtight mystery and protect quality.

By the time the final credits rolled on CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock S02E16: "Matty Matlock," it was pretty clear that the season finale had lived up to all of the hype and then some. Matty (Kathy Bates), Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), and Julian (Jason Ritter) were finally able to take down Senior (Beau Bridges). But that meant Julian paying the legal price, Matty and Olympia heading off into the sunset (most likely to open their own firm), and a whole lot of questions about where things go from here. We're kicking off our weekly look at what Season 3 will have to offer by looking at what Urman had to share about Julian's story being far from over, Season 3's mystery, what life will be like post-Jacobson Moore, and why delaying the show's return to 2027 was the right thing.

Urman Hints at Season 3 Mystery: "There is a new mystery, and it comes in quite organically as a thread from the old, but not related at all to the old, so it feels fresh. I don't want to say how it comes in and how they make their decision to interact with it, but it is set up," Urman shared. As for what the theme of that mystery is? "It's probably in insurance/healthcare," the showrunner offered. "I don't want to say anymore, because we have to bury a big surprise at the end of that premiere."

Urman on Life (Not Quite) Without Jacobson Moore in Season 3: "We have a lot of exciting storytelling [ahead]. There will be a part of Jacobson Moore in it, but we are leaving with a lot of forward momentum, and things will be very different in the third season in an exciting way. We get to shake up our storytelling and really build a great new, contained mystery that relates to but is not a part of the old mystery, and it gives us a lot of fresh storytelling," Urman shared. "Even though you repeat certain elements in a procedural, I don't want the show to ever be repetitive. The cases of the week are the things that stay consistent, but I want us to always be pushing our characters into new situations, new challenges, and really make the storytelling as exciting as it can be."

Urman: Julian's Story Is Far From Over: "What I love about Jason is just how seamlessly and expertly he does both comedy and drama," the showrunner shared. "And so, there will be plenty of both in this next season for him. Plenty of emotional stuff to mine about what the aftermath is and what that looks like. And also, knowing where his storyline goes, there's going to be some fun too."

Urman on Requesting Season 3 Be Delayed Until 2027: "I asked for it with the network. We had a talk," Urman explained. "I just feel like we had so much stuff to think about because we really landed the plane on this, and we really thought that was important because we didn't want to keep dragging out the same story, and the characters have to get to someplace real emotionally."

"When we took this two-hour finale and really paid a lot of things off, what came with that was I'm going to need time after that to really build the architecture so that we have it for the next seasons. I'm excited about it, but I am also grateful because we needed a little bit of time." Though the showrunner realizes that it might not be the best news for fans, it's great news for Urman and the writers because it gives them more time to craft what's to come.

"Sad for audiences, but actually really good for me and the writers because I want us to plot this new mystery and make sure it's airtight," Urman shared. "We had a lot of pieces going in, so we really had to create this new piece of it. I feel lucky that the network's giving us time to get it right because I don't want the quality to drop." Again, it all comes down to where things stand heading into the break storyline-wise. "[It's a] big reset, so we have an extra long writer's room before we go to camera, and I really want to do it right. The quality is everything to me," the showrunner noted.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

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