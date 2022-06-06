Fargo S05 Taps Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh As Leads

It was close to four months ago when fans of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo were pleasantly surprised to hear that Hawley was returning for a fifth installment. Not only that but there was even a few clues offered. Confirmed to be set in 2019, the press release offered a very interesting rhetorical question: "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Now, we have some big-time casting news to pass along with Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) set as leads for the returning season (set to play Dot, Roy & Lorraine, respectively).

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, when the news was first announced. Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, added, " Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

Where this leaves things with Hawley's work on his upcoming "Alien" series remains to be seen, though the fifth season of Fargo will take priority over Hawley's "Alien" project. Hawley and his production company 26 Keys lead the creative team of the latest installment of the true-crime story. Warren Littlefield, and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serve as executive producers along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.