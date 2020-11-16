Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Strand Needs Alicia to Pick Up

Hard to believe that we're heading into the midseason finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, but it's true. Part of the reason has to do with COVID-related production pauses that hit the series earlier, but viewers have also found the season speeding along because every episode never lets up on the building intensity. Effectively balancing an anthology-like format while remaining faithful to the overarching narrative, the series has never felt this level of importance and "must-see" than it does this season (to get our thoughts on all the new threads from this weekend's episode, head over here). As our heroes slowly get the band back together (we still have faith in Garret Dillahunt's John Dorie), Ginny (Colby Minifie) paid a price that hopefully changes her perspective because there's a group out there that's looking to take away everything they've all sacrificed so much to build.

Which brings us to the following sneak preview for "Damage from the Inside," with Strand (Colman Domingo) desperately needing to reach Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) for an important mission- but Alicia's really not in the mood for anything Strand has to say:

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 7 "Damage from the Inside": Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota. Written by Jacob Pinion.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

Here's a reminder that Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.