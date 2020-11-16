Welcome back to our weekly look at all of the CRM connections and conspiracy theories we've pulled out from episodes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Before we go any further and even though we know it should be pretty obvious, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" to let you know we'll be getting into serious spoiler territory after the image jump so please proceed with caution. With Fear TWD, viewers were shoved into the deep end of the pool when it comes to long-term possibilities and who this "other threat" might be (boy, that talk about the "future" sounds familiar)' while TWD: World Beyond found ways to fuel our paranoia over a certain character even more.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 5 "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg": To say this episode didn't start off slow when it comes to conspiracy theories and possible CRM connections would be a massive understatement. Within the opening minutes, we have Ginny (Colby Minifie) and her boys running down Paige (Ellen Locy) in the woods because… wait for it… she's been tagging trees with the phrase, "The End is the Beginning." Well, we learn that Ginny's been aware of the message floating around and is looking for answers. Where CRM potentially enters the frame is during an exchange between the two, where Paige tells them, "This is not about you… it's not about any of you." When asked what it was about by Ginny, Paige responds, "About what you're building. It's about the future"- before putting a bullet through her own head to keep from being questioned.

Now if that doesn't vibe with what Isabel (Sydney Lemmon) said to Al (Maggie Grace) back during their initial episode meet-up, then a CRM lawyer needs to sue someone for trademark and copyright infringement. The paranoia builds when the Tank Town project that Luciana (Danay Garcia) is spearheading to drill a new well begins to literally go up in flames. Turns out the "accident" wasn't an accident, not when Ginny and June find "The End is the Beginning" on one of the tanks. Something else to add to your It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Charlie conspiracy board was the walker who was jacked up to be even deadlier ("shrapnel fingers"?). And while I'm feeling for Wes (Colby Hollman) this episode, spray paint cans aren't exactly the best "accessory" to have floating around. The part I'm looking forward to now? When Ginny and June break bread over what intel Ginny has on the spray paint crew ("We should talk. We'll talk.")- after Ginny gets used to getting dressed with one hand, that is.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 7 "Truth or Dare": Okay, now we know you might be thinking that Huck's (Annet Mahendru) backstory: that the tale blows a hole in our theory that she might be working for CRM. Yes, it would seem that taking out your fellow Marines to keep them from slaughtering a ton of innocent people would mean she'd have serious issues with what Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) pulled on the Campus Community. But what if we flip that? Elizabeth says that CRM did what they did because the Campus Community was not only endangering lives but also a threat to their growing new society. From Elizabeth's perspective, she made a hard call that saved many more than it killed- couldn't she make that argument to Huck? We're talking Elizabeth, a representative of the group that saved Huck and literally gave her her name. I'm not sold that Huck would have nearly as much of an issue as many might she would- though it was interesting getting a look at that early chunk of the TWD universe timeline. Side note? Sure does seem like someone didn't want Tony (Scott Adsit) to help break those CRM codes- and we're not buying it was Silas (Hal Cumpston).

Two other interesting notes: Walter (Paul Teal), the dude who holds Hope (Alexa Mansour) hostage, has definitely not had a good experience with CRM but the part about Walter and the rest of his folks taking the place back from CRM might be something of note. Also, one of the flashback scenes to Huck's unit showed two soldiers discussing-slash-gossiping about what was going out (remember, it's the early stages) when one of them says, "I heard it came back on a rocket, that it started in space. Somebody breathed it in, it turned their stomachs, and then they got on a plane…". Now, we're going with this being a "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and how he originally sold TWD comic book series as eventually showing that the walker virus resulted from space to get the ball rolling. Spoiler? That never happened. So with that said, it's a fun nod to the origins of TWD universe as the series celebrates ten years. But then again? It kinda does make us want to start combing through space references across all three series now. Hmmm…

