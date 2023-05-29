Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4: Morgan Revisits His Past Morgan revisits the past - but he's definitely not alone in the following trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 "King County."

After the third chapter of the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead exposed the origin of PADRE, elevated the threats levels in some very deadly ways, and raised some serious questions about the walker virus, we have a look at what's to come with this weekend's episode, "King County. And it looks like we're learning what Morgan (Lennie James) has been up to since being helped to escape by Madison (Kim Dickens) as he makes his way back to some very familiar territory (so expect some OG TWD & Rick Grimes easter eggs). But he won't be there alone because it looks like a reunion with Grace (Karen David) and Mo (Zoey Merchant) are in order – and possibly a return home. Except PADRE has other plans for Morgan…

Fear the Walking Dead S08E04 "King County": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 4 "King County": Morgan's (Lennie James) return to King County gets complicated when PADRE comes to collect. Directed by Kenneth Requa and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the episode trailer for the season's fourth chapter:

On the next #FearTWD, Morgan's back in King County, but things quickly get complicated when PADRE comes to collect. New episodes of @FearTWD premiere Sundays at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/Errph2r9AT — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) May 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

