Fire Country: Here's Your S03E18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere" Preview

Here's a look at tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S03E18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere" and a preview of next week's Season 3 finale.

With only one episode to do until the two-episode, two-hour Season 3 finale on April 25th, we're here with a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S03E18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere," what appears to be a routine fire call ends up being anything but that for one of our firefighters. To get you ready for what's to come, we have an official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek waiting for you below. Following that, we have a look at the official overviews for S03E19: "A Change in the Wind" and S03E20: "I'd Do It Again."

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 18-20 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 18: "Eyes and Ears Everywhere" – The Station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own. Written by Nick Spates and directed by Freddie Highmore.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 19: "A Change in the Wind" – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Max Thieriot.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 20: "I'd Do It Again" – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter's care facility. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

