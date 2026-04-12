Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, wrestling

AEW Dynasty Preview: A Wrestling Card Built on Actual Wrestling

Comrades, El Presidente previews every match on tonight's AEW Dynasty PPV and explains why it puts WWE's celebrity-obsessed WrestleMania build to shame!

Article Summary El Presidente previews every AEW Dynasty match, and comrades, this card is stacked like a nationalized treasury!

MJF vs. Kenny Omega headlines AEW Dynasty — two wrestling icons, zero celebrities, maximum revolutionary joy.

From Moxley vs. Ospreay to the Casino Gauntlet, AEW Dynasty proves great booking needs no Jelly Roll.

AEW Dynasty airs tonight on Max and PPV — tune in or face consequences worse than a CIA destabilization attempt!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a luxury yacht currently anchored just off the coast of British Columbia, where I have commandeered a satellite dish the size of a small village to ensure I do not miss a single moment of tonight's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view! And what a night it promises to be, comrades. While certain other wrestling companies are busy handing their biggest show of the year over to country music singers and loud sports commentators—as I discussed at great length in my scathing critique of WWE SmackDown just yesterday—All Elite Wrestling is doing what it has done so brilliantly for the past year: putting wrestling first. AEW Dynasty emanates tonight from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and from top to bottom, this card is stacked like the treasury I emptied before fleeing my last palace. Let us break it all down, comrades, match by match, so you know exactly what to expect when the bell rings tonight.

MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship

The main event of AEW Dynasty is a dream match of the highest caliber. MJF defends his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, who earned this shot by defeating Swerve Strickland to become the number one contender. This is a clash between two of AEW's biggest homegrown stars. Omega has positioned himself as the man who can finally pry the title away from MJF, while the champion has leaned into the narrative that Omega, for all his brilliance, is still vulnerable—still beatable—still human.

Comrades, this match fills my heart with the kind of joy I usually only feel when nationalizing a foreign corporation's assets. MJF versus Kenny Omega is a main event that sells itself on pure star power, in-ring excellence, and genuine storytelling. No celebrity musical acts. No discount codes for unsold tickets. No meta-commentary about how bad the booking is. Just two of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet colliding for the most prestigious championship in the industry. I once tried to explain the brilliance of Kenny Omega's offense to Kim Jong-un over a game of billiards, and he was so moved by the V-Trigger that he accidentally sank the cue ball and conceded the match. That is the power of Omega, comrades. And MJF? MJF reminds me of myself—a man so talented, so charismatic, so utterly despised by those who envy him that he has no choice but to be the villain. Tonight, something special happens in this ring. I can feel it in my bones, and my bones have survived three coup attempts, so they know what they are talking about.

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay – AEW Continental Championship (Continental Rules Match)

Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Will Ospreay under Continental Rules, which means a 20-minute time limit, no interference, and nobody allowed at ringside. Ospreay called his shot and demanded this fight, framing it as something he needed both professionally and personally after Moxley and the Death Riders put him out of action and nearly ended his career. Moxley accepted and has treated the entire buildup like a test—can Ospreay survive under brutal, unrelenting pressure without making the one mistake that costs him everything?

Comrades, Continental Rules is my favorite kind of stipulation because it strips away all the nonsense and forces two warriors to settle things like men. This is what the CIA could never understand about me—they kept sending elaborate schemes and covert operatives, when all I ever wanted was a clean, one-on-one confrontation in a neutral setting with a 20-minute time limit. Moxley is a man who fights like he has nothing to lose, which is the most dangerous kind of opponent. I know this because that is how I governed for thirty-seven years. And Ospreay? Will Ospreay is arguably the most breathtaking in-ring performer alive today, and the question of whether his aerial wizardry can withstand Moxley's violence is genuinely compelling. This match could steal the entire show, and on a card this loaded, that is saying something extraordinary.

FTR vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage – AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the unlikely alliance of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. This feud is built on betrayal and bad blood. Copeland and Cage blame FTR for turning on Copeland and escalating things to a vicious level, including a spike piledriver attack on Beth Copeland. FTR, meanwhile, has acted like they simply cut loose dead weight and refuse to play supporting characters in anyone else's story.

Ah, comrades, betrayal! There is no richer soil from which to grow a wrestling feud. I should know—I have been betrayed by more vice presidents than I can count on both hands, and two of them did not even have the courtesy to wait until I left the room. FTR's heel run has been absolutely magnificent, and the pairing of Copeland and Cage as an avenging force gives this match an emotional weight that elevates it beyond a standard tag team title defense. When FTR say they refuse to be supporting characters, I feel that in my soul. I once told Fidel Castro the same thing when he tried to make me carry his luggage at an ALBA summit. The nerve! Tonight, the question is whether righteous fury can overcome the calculated ruthlessness of the best tag team in the world, and I genuinely do not know the answer.

Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Women's World Championship

Thekla defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, who is trying to reclaim the title and restore herself as the dominant force in the women's division. Thekla has treated Hayter's past accomplishments with total disrespect, acting as though Hayter's previous reign means absolutely nothing in 2026.

Comrades, there is nothing more infuriating than when someone dismisses your legacy. When the United Nations once referred to my seventeen consecutive electoral victories as "statistically impossible," I was so offended I nearly wrote a very strongly worded letter. Jamie Hayter's journey back to the top of the women's division has been one of the most compelling stories AEW has told, and Thekla's dismissiveness makes her the perfect foil. This is how you build a title match, comrades—with genuine stakes, real emotion, and two competitors who clearly want to destroy each other. No celebrity involvement required. Just wrestling. What a concept.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin – If Darby Wins, He Earns a Future AEW World Championship Match

Andrade El Idolo faces Darby Allin in a match with massive implications. If Darby wins, he earns a future AEW World Championship match. The story here is that MJF has been using outside forces to keep Darby away from the world title picture, and Andrade is the latest obstacle in his path.

Comrades, I must confess that I am deeply conflicted in this match. Andrade El Idolo carries himself with the kind of regal confidence that reminds me of myself at my third inauguration—the one where I wore the gold-plated sash. But Darby Allin is the embodiment of the revolutionary spirit, a man who throws his body off of things that no sane human being should throw their body off of, all in pursuit of glory. The stipulation adds an incredible layer of drama, because every near-fall will feel like it matters enormously. MJF pulling strings from the shadows to keep Darby away from the title is the kind of puppet-master villainy that I deeply respect and regularly practice in my own government. This one could be a show-stealer, comrades.

The Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) take on the uneasy alliance of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. This match is built around a partnership that is barely holding together. Okada and Takeshita were pushed together as a team, but the tension has been obvious—Takeshita wants Okada's International Title, and Okada carries himself like he is still clearly above his younger but no less talented partner. The Bucks are positioned to exploit every crack in that dysfunction.

Comrades, I have been part of many shaky political alliances in my career, and let me tell you, the signs of collapse are always the same. One partner starts making unilateral decisions, the other begins holding secret meetings, and before you know it, someone is fleeing through a tunnel system at three in the morning. Okada and Takeshita have that energy right now, and The Young Bucks are exactly the kind of opportunistic predators who know how to turn internal conflict into total destruction. The in-ring talent assembled in this match is absolutely absurd—all four men are world-class performers—and the psychological drama of whether the alliance can survive adds a layer of intrigue that makes this appointment viewing. I once formed a similar alliance with Hugo Chávez for a doubles tennis tournament, and we fell apart in the second set when he accused me of poaching his forehands. These things never end well.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

Chris Jericho faces Ricochet in a match born from pure disrespect. Jericho recently returned from a year-long absence, even as many expected him to go to WWE instead, and positioned himself as someone who still wants to contribute to AEW in a meaningful way. Ricochet immediately antagonized him, mocking the legend and essentially telling him to retire before he embarrassed himself. Jericho responded by using his new contract to make Ricochet his AEW Dynasty opponent.

Comrades, never disrespect a man who has been in the game longer than you have been alive. This is a lesson the CIA keeps failing to learn about me. Every time they send some fresh-faced young operative to destabilize my regime, I remind them that I was overthrowing governments before their agent was born. Jericho is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history—a man who has reinvented himself more times than I have rewritten my country's constitution, and that is saying something because I am currently on draft number fourteen. Ricochet's athleticism is otherworldly, but Jericho's ability to control a match, a crowd, and a narrative is unmatched. This has the potential to be a genuinely great match that reminds everyone why Chris Jericho remains relevant in 2026.

Casino Gauntlet Match – Vacant AEW TNT Championship

The AEW TNT Championship was vacated after Kyle Fletcher's injury, and AEW has set up a Casino Gauntlet Match to crown a new champion. Tommaso Ciampa secured the number one entry spot, while RUSH earned the number two entry. The rest of the field will be revealed as the match unfolds, creating the usual chaos, surprises, and drama that comes with this format.

Comrades, the Casino Gauntlet is my favorite kind of match because it captures the essence of revolutionary politics—you never know who is coming through the door next, and the person you least expect might end up with all the power. I once hosted a similar format at a state dinner where cabinet positions were awarded based on a battle royal in the banquet hall. It was magnificent and only resulted in three minor injuries. Ciampa starting at number one is a bold proposition, as it means he must survive the longest to win the gold. RUSH entering at number two guarantees that the match starts with intensity. And the mystery entrants? Comrades, the possibilities are endless. This is the kind of match where legends are born and careers are transformed in an instant.

The Dogs vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Mystery Partner – AEW World Trios Championship

The Dogs defend the AEW World Trios Championship against a team of Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and a mystery partner who has not yet been revealed. The Dogs won the titles and were immediately pulled into a challenge from Cassidy and Strong, who have unresolved issues with the champions. The mystery partner adds an irresistible layer of intrigue.

Ah, comrades, a mystery partner! There is nothing more exciting in professional wrestling than the unknown. It is like when you open a briefcase that was supposed to contain diplomatic documents and instead find it full of unmarked bills and a note that says "Compliments of the CIA—JUST KIDDING." The speculation around who will fill the third spot has been delicious, and the presence of Orange Cassidy—a man whose commitment to doing as little as possible while still being extraordinarily effective reminds me of several of my ministers of finance—ensures this match will be wildly entertaining. Roderick Strong brings an intensity and technical brilliance that grounds the team, and whoever their partner turns out to be could shift the entire balance of power in the trios division.

ZERO HOUR: Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir

On the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show, Alex Windsor faces Marina Shafir in a match that spun out of the escalating chaos in the women's division. Their issues have already turned physical on television, and this match serves as a natural extension of that conflict.

Comrades, the Zero Hour of AEW Dynasty is not to be overlooked. It is like the opening act of a revolution—the part where the first shots are fired and the world realizes that something momentous is about to unfold. Windsor and Shafir have genuine intensity between them, and giving them a platform on pay-per-view—even the pre-show—demonstrates AEW's commitment to building its women's division with meaningful feuds and real stakes. I will be watching this from my yacht's secondary viewing lounge while my personal chef prepares the appetizer course.

ZERO HOUR: Divine Dominion vs. Hyan & Maya World – AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Divine Dominion defend the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against the team of Hyan and Maya World. The challengers have built momentum and earned this opportunity, while the champions look to reinforce their position at the top of the division.

Comrades, momentum is the most powerful force in both professional wrestling and geopolitics. I once rode a wave of momentum all the way from a provincial governorship to supreme leader of my nation in just fourteen months, and I can tell you that when you have it, you feel absolutely invincible. Hyan and Maya World have that energy right now, and if Divine Dominion are not careful, they could find themselves dethroned on the biggest stage. AEW continuing to invest in the women's tag team division is exactly the kind of long-term booking that separates serious wrestling promotions from companies that hand their biggest shows over to Jelly Roll. I said what I said, comrades.

ZERO HOUR: "Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis – AEW National Championship

"Jungle" Jack Perry defends the AEW National Championship against Mark Davis on the Zero Hour pre-show. Davis helped beat Perry down during the ongoing issues involving the Don Callis Family, and that directly led to this title match being booked. Perry now has to defend his title against a man who already roughed him up before the bell has even rung.

Comrades, there is a special kind of anxiety that comes from knowing your opponent has already gotten the better of you. I experienced this once when I agreed to a chess match with Vladimir Putin after he had already stolen three of my pawns during the pre-match handshake. It is deeply unsettling. Jack Perry as National Champion has been a fascinating watch, and Mark Davis is exactly the kind of bruising, hard-hitting challenger who can make a champion's life absolutely miserable. This is an excellent way to kick off the AEW Dynasty viewing experience, and anyone who skips Zero Hour is making a grave strategic error.

How to Watch AEW Dynasty

The AEW Dynasty main card begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with Zero Hour airing before that. In the United States, you can watch on HBO Max. In Canada, the UK, and other international markets, the show is available on MyAEW, plus YouTube, Prime Video, PPV.com, DAZN, and select cable and satellite pay-per-view providers depending on your region. For full details on how to order the show, comrades, visit AEW's official pay-per-view page.

Final Thoughts from El Presidente

Comrades, I must be honest with you. After spending yesterday tearing apart the disastrous celebrity-driven build to next week's WrestleMania, previewing tonight's AEW Dynasty card feels like stepping out of a collapsing regime and into a functioning socialist utopia. This is a card built on wrestling—real feuds between real wrestlers with real stakes and real storytelling. No Pat McAfee offering discount codes. No Jelly Roll being treated as equal to a world champion. No meta-storylines about how bad the booking is because—and here is the revolutionary concept—the booking is actually good.

AEW has been on an absolute tear for the past year, and AEW Dynasty represents the culmination of that momentum. From MJF versus Kenny Omega in the main event to the Casino Gauntlet for the TNT Championship to the Continental Rules showdown between Moxley and Ospreay, every single match on this card has been built with care, logic, and respect for the audience's intelligence. This is what happens when a wrestling company focuses on wrestling, comrades. This is why AEW is truly where the best wrestle, and this is why tonight serves as the ultimate showcase for any disgruntled fan looking for a refreshing alternative.

Tune in tonight, comrades! I will be watching from the top deck of my yacht, surrounded by confiscated fine art and an eighty-inch screen that my intelligence service "liberated" from a Best Buy in Seattle. My personal sommelier has paired each match with a different vintage—a bold Malbec for the main event, a crisp Champagne for Ospreay versus Moxley, and a robust Tempranillo for the tag team title match. AEW Dynasty deserves nothing less. Tonight, we feast on great professional wrestling, comrades. Long live AEW, and long live El Presidente!

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