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Coachella 2026 Guide: Karol G, BIGBANG, Young Thug, FKA twigs & More

Here's our Coachella 2026 (Sunday, April 12th) viewing guide, with Karol G, BIGBANG, Young Thug, FKA twigs, and other musical artists on tap.

Article Summary Coachella 2026 features headliners Karol G, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter across three epic nights

Sunday showcases Karol G, Young Thug, FKA twigs, BIGBANG, Major Lazer, Clipse, and more live on YouTube

Catch highlights from Friday and Saturday including The Strokes, Addison Rae, Kid LAROI, and PinkPantheress

Experience Coachella with the Livestream App, multiview, creator commentary, and vertical YouTube Shorts

We had Sabrina Carpenter headlining on Friday night, and Justin Bieber taking to the stage on Saturday night as that day's headliner. That brings us to Sunday, and we have a look at what you need to know about the third day's late-afternoon and nighttime lineup. The official Coachella 2026 livestream is running on April 10-12 and 17-19, offering front-row access to seven stages' worth of the big event and its amazing lineup of musical artists. We're talking about headliner Karol G, along with Young Thug, FKA twigs, BIGBANG, Little Simz, Major Lazer, Clipse, Foster the People, Iggy Pop, Fatboy Slim, and many more. We've got everything you need to know to check out Coachella 2026, with livestream coverage across all seven channels available below. What follows is a look at today's schedule, each of YouTube's livestream stages, what you need to know about the Coachella 2026 Livestream App, highlights/benefits of the multiview experience, and much more. In addition, we've included a whole bunch of highlights from Friday and Saturday for you to check out, too:

Coachella 2026 Musical Highlights: There's a ton of diverse musical sounds to appreciate over the next three days and two weekends. Here's a look at who's headlining and other performers on tap for each day – followed by some highlights from the first two nights:

Friday: Sabrina Carpenter will headline the festival, with KATSEYE, Teddy Swims, The XX, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster the People, Lykke Li, Blood Orange, and other musical artists on tap. In addition, we've included some highlights from the opening night:

Saturday: Justin Bieber is set to headline. Giveon, Swae Lee, Addison Rae, The Strokes, SOMBR, Jack White, David Byrne, Davido, PinkPantheress, Labrinth, and other musical artists on tap.

Sunday: Karol G will close the weekend, with Young Thug, FKA twigs, BIGBANG, Little Simz, Major Lazer, Clipse, and other musical artists on tap.

Sombr brings out Billy Corgan as a surprise guest at #Coachella to perform a rendition of Smashing Pumpkins' "1979" pic.twitter.com/KmjaiD4Wm2 — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Coachella 2026 Livestream App: Available via the Apple Store and Google Play Store, the Coachella 2026 Livestream App offers more sets, more stages, and more ways to watch. Here are some of the highlights:

View the full livestream and replay schedule – synced to your time zone.

Choose Your Own Adventure – create a personalized livestream schedule and set reminders so you don't miss your favorite sets.

Discover with Google Gemini – go beyond your favorites. Let Gemini help you discover and explore new artists to add to your schedule.

Relive the Highlights – Watch the best of the festival's live performances on demand.

Shop livestream-exclusive festival and artist merchandise.

In the Know – Get the latest Coachella news.

Coachella 2026 Schedule (Sunday, April 12th) & Livestream Channels

Coachella 2026: YouTube's Livestream Experience Highlights

Multiview: With multiview*, you can watch up to 4 live streams simultaneously on your TV through the YouTube app. This means you can control your audio by toggling between feeds, ensuring you catch every moment of your favorite performances, even when they overlap. *Restrictions apply to multiview.

Watch With: Returning for 2026, Watch With lets creators engage with live events through commentary and real-time reactions, giving you the Coachella experience alongside your favorite creator. These livestreams will be available on the creators' channels on mobile, desktop, and TV.

Vertical livestream: Bringing even more live music to YouTube Shorts, we're executing a dedicated vertical livestream with exclusive angles, filmed fully on Pixel devices.

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