Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind

For All Mankind: Apple TV's Space Drama Set to End with Season 6

Apple TV announced that Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Article Summary For All Mankind is renewed for a sixth and final season on Apple TV, ending the epic alt-history saga.

Creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi will conclude the acclaimed space drama as planned.

Season five launches this Friday, with tensions rising on Mars after the Goldilocks asteroid events.

A For All Mankind spinoff series, Star City, debuts on Apple TV on May 29th to continue the universe.

With the fifth season of series creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind set to kick off this Friday, Apple TV announced that the award-winning and critically accclaimed space drama series will end its run with a sixth and final season. "Getting to explore the 'For All Mankind' universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we've always hoped," said Wolpert and Nedivi. "We're incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter."

"From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, 'For All Mankind' has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season," added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV. "As one of Apple TV's most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt, and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can't wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year." The show's universe will live on in the spinoff series Star City, set to hit Apple TV on May 29th.

The fifth season of the alt-reality sci-fi series picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (The Killing, Hanna), Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland), Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), and Ines Asserson (Royalteen).

Apple TV's For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming on Apple TV.

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