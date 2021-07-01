Frasier: Kelsey Grammer on Reboot, Revisiting Dr. Crane After 17 Years

Few actors can ever make such a claim to play such enduring characters on television for so long as Kelsey Grammer has. One of them is Sideshow Bob, the homicidal maniac with an unhealthy obsession with Bart Simpson in the animated staple FOX series The Simpsons and the other is Dr. Frasier Crane, a character that made his debut on the NBC sitcom Cheers in its third season in 1984, 37 years ago. Not only did Grammer stay in nine of the remaining 11 seasons of Cheers, he also starred in its successful spinoff Frasier that saw the good doctor move from Boston to Seattle in 1993 to be with his family and host a radio show. The series lasted 12 seasons and won 37 Emmys, nine more than its predecessor. Now 264 episodes and 17 years later, Paramount+ is ready to bring back to good doctor in a new reboot. While promoting his upcoming film, The God Committee, I spoke with the star about the opportunity to play the character again.

How Frasier Will Be Different in Paramount+ Reboot

"The only misgiving that I would have [in coming back] would be if I was trying to do the same character," Grammer said. "I mean he's going to be on and people will recognize him because of this actor always played him. His adventures will be new. His approach will be new. His desires…the desires of the character in the third act of his life instead of the second, which is what we're which is what we're trying to do. We've never pretended to be the same guy with the same set of circumstances. He got us a new set and that's what makes me excited about it. We get to sort of flesh out a guy that was always fascinating to play."

While it would be gravy to see any Cheers castmates show up again, it's probably not as likely as most made their appearances on the original NBC run. So far, nothing has been finalized which of the surviving cast will return with John Mahoney's passing in 2018. The series also starred David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz). The Frasier reboot is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022, the actor confirmed to Collider. The God Committee will hit select theaters and on-demand on July 2nd.

