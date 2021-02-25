Frasier Hears Paramount+ A-Callin' Tossed Salads and A Series Return

After the last "Goodnight, Seattle" uttered in the series finale in 2004, the classic sitcom of Frasier is heading back for a reboot thanks to ViacomCBS' streaming platform, Paramount+. Writer Chris Harris, of How I Met Your Mother, will be writing for the revival alongside Joe Cristalli, who worked on the popular CBS comedy Life In Pieces. The original series ran for 11 seasons, from 1993 till 2004, and watched its' characters grow in both relationships and in life in general. The premise revolved around the main character of Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), a psychiatrist who hosted a Seattle radio show after a divorce and a move from the east coast (and NBC sitcom Cheers).

Meanwhile, audiences were introduced to others such as Crane's father Martin (John Mahoney), his brother named Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and the lovable massage therapist/housekeeper Daphne (Jane Leeves). Not many final episodes of a series get a lot of praise from their fanbase, but Frasier has theirs listed as number 3 among top episodes for their show on IMDB.

Grammer will be acting as executive producer alongside the slated writers for the revival of the series. In the past, the concept of bringing back the story of Frasier Crane to the small screen didn't seem like something Grammer could gather interest in from others, but tones have changed. The actor seems to be excited to step back into his iconic role again finally. The role itself has seen three different shows from Cheers, to Wings, to the show Frasier itself. Many original sitcom comedies are set to stream on Paramount+, including the original Frasier series that can be seen on Peacock currently. Fans can hope the soon in the future that other names from the series such as Pierce or Leeves (Mahoney has since passed), will be willing to join the reboot down the road. Bringing back classic television shows can be hit or miss, so we'll have to wait and see what Paramount has in store for the iconic psychiatrist character.