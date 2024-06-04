Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: frasier, paramount, Patricia Heaton, season 2

Frasier Season 2 Will See Patricia Heaton, Kelsey Grammer Reunion

Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Kelsey Grammer will reunite on-screen during Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Frasier Season 2.

First, it was the FOX comedy Back to You, Following that, it was CBS's Carol's Second Act. Now, Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Kelsey Grammer will be reuniting during the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Frasier. Heaton has been tapped to guest star as Holly, "who is down-to-earth, unpretentious, and openly mocking of overly-intellectual types. A Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, Holly is extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life – a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier (Grammer) finds as alien as he does attractive." Heaton is the latest addition to a cast that sees Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star – and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are also set as guest stars – with James Burrows returning to direct the first two episodes.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

