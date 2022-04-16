Game of Thrones: Williams on Fame's Double-Edged Sword, Arya's Future

If there's anyone who's grateful for what the HBO's Game of Thrones has done to help jump-start her acting career it's Maisie Williams, who played the youngest protagonist and avenger in Arya Stark. While she became a household name, she also had to deal with growing into adulthood as the popular GOT character. Speaking with GQ UK, the actress opened up about moving on from the high fantasy series, her love-hate relationship with it, and what she misses most.

"Can I say none of it?" Williams said. "I don't think it's healthy [to miss it], because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don't want to associate that with feelings of pain." One of the main things Game of Thrones did was impact how she grew up personally versus how fans perceived her character's tomboyish ways. "I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming," she explained. "And then I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

Will Maisie Williams Come Back for More Game of Thrones?

Williams since reprised Arya for the Warner Bros.-produced video game MultiVersus lending her voice. As far as some triumphant live-action return, there's the mindset of the popular phrase "never say never." "I'm not saying it would never happen, but I'm also not saying it in this interview so that everyone goes…'The spin-off! It's coming!' Because it's not," she said. "It has to be the right time and the right people. It has to be right in the context of all the other spin-offs and the universe of 'Game of Thrones.' It has to be the right time for me." Currently, the only upcoming live-action canon ahead for the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise from George R.R. Martin is the Targaryen-centric prequel The House of the Dragon, which premieres later this year.