Game of Thrones: HBO Releases Redundantly Re-Edited Season 8 Trailer

Two years removed from arguably the worst and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO decided to mark 10 years or Iron Anniversary of their epic fantasy by releasing a re-edited season eight trailer to remind you of the stakes at hand summarizing the chaos of battles, and internal conflicts among the anti-Lannister forces. The trailer starts with Melisandre (Carice van Houten) walking in a sea of corpses discarding her torch with a voiceover from Samwell Tarley (John Bradley) saying, "That's what death is, isn't it?"

Game of Thrones Highlights Longest Night & Battle of King's Landing

The next shot goes to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at Winterfell deep in pensive thought as Sam continues, "Forgetting" transitioning to a shot of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in sorrow at King's Landing and to Sam himself. "Being forgotten." We then see Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) walking to take her place as Queen of the North at Winterfell. "If we forget where we've been" as it cuts to a close up of a gaunt Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) "and what we've done," later to one of Brann Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), "we're not men anymore" showing the mournful expression of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

We see a shot of Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke) petting the nose of her surviving dragon as Sam explains, "Just animals" to a closeup Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) pulling a bow and arrow and firing. We get a quick glance of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) taking a swipe before a cut to black and a corpse rousing about to fight for the Night King, then a shot of Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) yelling to her regiment "Stand your ground!" We hear Jon takeover with the voice-over declaring, "They're coming" as we see a shot of the Night King flanked alongside two of his guard. "Our enemy doesn't tire" as we see the army of the living marching. "Doesn't stop" with the scene to Jaime distracted by a wave of fire during mid-battle. "Doesn't feel. The Night King made them all. They follow his command." Dany flies her dragon during battle.

Jon wraps up his strategy noting, "If he falls…getting to him may be our best chance." We then see him unsheathe his sword to a cutaway shot of the Night King turning around to a battle. The second half of the trailer has the Dragon Queen take over the voiceover with her recapping what she's done in her journey saying, "All my life, I've known one goal…the Iron Throne." We then see a shot of Cersei on it before it returns to Dany. "In all Seven Kingdoms, men will live without fear and cruelty" as we see a shot of Jon, Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) leading her army to invade King's Landing. We see the precursor scene with them pledging fealty to her.

The trailer cuts to a scene between Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) reminding Cersei, "She's coming for you" with her responding, "Of course, she is." We see two of Dany's dragons take flight against King's Landing with Cersei taking over the voiceover "If she wants to take the castle, she'll have to murder thousands of innocent people first" as we see more shots of battle and subsequent destruction of her kingdom. The trailer then cuts to Varys (Conleth Hill) pleading with Dany, "Do not become what you've always struggled to defeat." We see more scenes of chaos and combat. We hear Dany declare, "That is my destiny." As the trailer starts to wrap with a shot of Jon, Sansa asks, "What if there's someone? Someone better" before Jon decries to Dany, "You'll always be my queen." We hear the final main cog of the series Tyron say, "At a certain point, you choose a person you believe in, and you fight for that person." We then hear Varys say, "Each of us has a choice to make. I pray we choose wisely." You can stream all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.