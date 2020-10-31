Game of Thrones Arya Stark Season 8 Figure Lands at threezero

Arya Stark is back as threezero announces their newest Game of Thrones figure. The 1/6th scale figure will stand roughly 10" tall and will be fully articulated. She will feature realistic head sculpt to actress Maisie Williams, tailored clothes, and rooted synthetic hair for extra realistic quality. Arya Stark will feature her season 8 appearance of Game of Thrones and come with a nice set of accessories. She will come with multiple interchangeable hands and weapons to take on the Ice King. She can be equipped with Needle, Catspaw daggers with sheath, two versions of the Dragonglass spear with a complete, and separated design.
This is one figure that Game of Thrones fans will not want to miss for their growing collection. Game of Thrones collectibles is hit or miss nowadays as the show still kind of leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths. A lot of build up to only be let down in multiple ways by the direction of the final season. Pricing has not been revealed just yet but the 1/6th Scale Arya Stark Game of Thrones figure can be found here. Pre-orders are set to go live on November 1st, 2020, and released in Q2 of 2021.
Game of Thrones – 1/6 Arya Stark (Season 8)
The highly-detailed 1/6 scale Arya Stark collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the Final Season of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones.
- 10" (~25.5cm) tall
- Fully-articulated figure
- Realistic head sculpt with rooted synthetic hair
- Tailored clothing with finely detailed textures and weathering
- Faux-fur asymmetrical cloak
- Faux-leather gambeson
- Belt
- Trousers
- One pair of boots
- Exchangeable hands:
- One pair of relaxed hands
- One pair of fists
- One pair for holding weapons
Accessories:
- "Needle" sword with scabbard
- Catspaw dagger with scabbard
- Dragonglass spear (complete)
- Dragonglass spear (separated in two pieces)