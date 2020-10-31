Game of Thrones Arya Stark Season 8 Figure Lands at threezero

Arya Stark is back as threezero announces their newest Game of Thrones figure. The 1/6th scale figure will stand roughly 10" tall and will be fully articulated. She will feature realistic head sculpt to actress Maisie Williams, tailored clothes, and rooted synthetic hair for extra realistic quality. Arya Stark will feature her season 8 appearance of Game of Thrones and come with a nice set of accessories. She will come with multiple interchangeable hands and weapons to take on the Ice King. She can be equipped with Needle, Catspaw daggers with sheath, two versions of the Dragonglass spear with a complete, and separated design.

This is one figure that Game of Thrones fans will not want to miss for their growing collection. Game of Thrones collectibles is hit or miss nowadays as the show still kind of leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths. A lot of build up to only be let down in multiple ways by the direction of the final season. Pricing has not been revealed just yet but the 1/6th Scale Arya Stark Game of Thrones figure can be found here. Pre-orders are set to go live on November 1st, 2020, and released in Q2 of 2021.

Game of Thrones – 1/6 Arya Stark (Season 8)

The highly-detailed 1/6 scale Arya Stark collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the Final Season of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones.

10" (~25.5cm) tall

Fully-articulated figure

Realistic head sculpt with rooted synthetic hair

Tailored clothing with finely detailed textures and weathering

Faux-fur asymmetrical cloak

Faux-leather gambeson

Belt

Trousers

One pair of boots

Exchangeable hands: One pair of relaxed hands One pair of fists One pair for holding weapons



Accessories:

"Needle" sword with scabbard

Catspaw dagger with scabbard

Dragonglass spear (complete)

Dragonglass spear (separated in two pieces)