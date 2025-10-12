Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Ep. 7 Trailer: Marie & Cate Get Polarity Up to Speed

In the trailer for Gen V S02E07, Marie and Cate get Polarity up to speed and ask for his help. But is Cipher already one step ahead of them?

As we come crashing closer to the second season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V, viewers are starting to get a much clearer picture of what's been going down at Godolkin University – and how it could impact the entire "The Boys" universe moving forward. Last week, we learned that Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) sister, Annabeth (Keeya King), has pre-cognitive powers, and we got a very surprising (and well-timed) appearance from Zoe Neuman (Olivia Morandin) and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Yup, they're together after the death of Victoria Neuman during The Boys Season 4 finale, living out their days in a billionaire bunker. That's where Edgar fills in some of the blanks, including how Marie and Homelander (Antony Starr) are the only two Odessa subjects to survive. Edgar sees an opportunity to use Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) to bring Homelander down and return Vought to his control, as Cipher (Hamish Linklater) lays out his "survival of the fittest" master plan for the supes population.

That brings us to the trailer for the season's penultimate episode, as Marie and Cate (Maddie Phillips) get Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) up to speed on their Godolkin plan – but it looks like Cipher might be one step ahead of them:

Speaking with Variety, Fazekas addressed if the second season of the spinoff season has now become required viewing heading into the final season of The Boys. "I'm not the person to ask about the next season of 'The Boys,' because I really don't know, but I doubt it. The way that I think of it and the way that Eric Kripke also thinks of it is, if you watch both shows, you will get the story on a different level than people who only watch one or the other. But we make sure you can still enjoy it and still understand the story, having not seen one. Even if I've never seen 'The Boys' before, the way they talk about Homelander, I get who Homelander is, whether or not I've seen. So, will you get more out of watching this and then watching 'The Boys'? Maybe, but it won't be so entwined that it won't be understandable.

As for what the remaining episodes could mean for the future of the franchise, Fazekas noted that while the goal was to feed into the final season of The Boys, that didn't mean that a third season of Gen V couldn't become a reality. "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into 'The Boys,' which doesn't really mean that there wouldn't be another season of 'Gen V.' That's what's great about a college show —everyone's always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of 'The Boys,'" Fazekas added.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

