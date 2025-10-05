Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Doesn't Want Us Knowing Who "He" Is

Who is this "He" that Marie, Annabeth, and the others are running from? The episode trailer for Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2 Episode 6 is looking to play it safe spoiler-wise.

We know that there's a lot to unpack about last week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V. Still, the biggest headline has to be Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) reunion with her sister, Annabeth (Keeya King), and her game-changing power upgrade. The question is no longer about whether a supe could bring someone back from the dead. Now, it's a matter of how long after someone dies that Marie could still save them. That brings us to the shorter-than-usual promo trailer for this week's chapter, with not a whole lot being revealed (not even an episode overview). What we do see is Marie, Annabeth, and the others on the run from a "He" that the folks behind the Prime Video series don't want us to know about. Hmmm…

"Episode 6 preview is super short because we can't tell you who 'he' is or literally anything else!!" read the caption to the social media post, dropping a ten-ton tease that some big things are going down this week:

With Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order now in play, the sophomore year of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V is going to prove to be deadlier than ever. At Godolkin University, mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Top-ranked supes Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – a program that leads directly to Marie.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

