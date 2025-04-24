Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E20 Preview & Updated Season 4 Rundown

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Ghosts Season 4, we also look ahead to the season's remaining two episodes.

As we head into the home stretch, we've got a look at tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts and a look ahead to the season's two remaining episodes after this week. In S04E20: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago," get ready to get some serious backstory on one of our ghosts. Following that, S04E21: "Kyle" Jay (Ambudkar) feels like a third wheel when a visitor to the Woodstone B&B shares Sam's (McIver) ability to see the ghosts (we're ready for some serious heartbreak on the way). From there, we have the official overview for the season finale, S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" (set for May 8th). But for now, check out the official overview, image gallery, and five (yes, five) sneak peeks at tonight's episode – all waiting for you below:

Ghosts S04E20 & S04E21; Season 4 Finale Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 20: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Seven Summers Ago" – When Sam and Jay host a fundraiser for the mayor to earn a favor for Jay's restaurant, they learn of his bizarre connection to one of Woodstone's ghosts. Odessa Adlon returns as Stephanie, the ghost who died on her prom night. Written by Kira Kalush and Guy Endore-Kaiser, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 21: "Kyle" – Sam and Jay's relationship is tested when Kyle (Ben Feldman), a handsome living who shares Sam's ability to see ghosts, arrives at Woodstone B&B. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

