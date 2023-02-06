GLOW: Kate Nash Shares BTS Looks at Netflix Series' Shelved Season 4 GLOW star Kate Nash (Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson) shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the Netflix series' shelved fourth season.

It was a long, strange & bittersweet ending to Netflix's Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin-starring women's pro-wrestling dramedy GLOW. Showrunners-writers-executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley first learned back in September 2019 that the series would be returning for a fourth & final season. But that was before the COVID pandemic hit and ran roughshod across dozens of productions around the world. As a result, the streamer would go on to pull the plug on Season 4 several weeks into filming (more on that in a minute). Now, a little more than two years after the news hit, series star Kate Nash (Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson) has taken to Twitter to share some looks at the season that wasn't meant to be. "The [GLOW] season ya never saw [Netflix] I'm havin' a real memory lane moment, ok…let me live!" Nash wrote in a tweet that included four images from what was filmed before the series had to unexpectedly wrap.

Netflix's GLOW starred Brie, Gilpin Marc Maron, Geena Davis, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Marianna Palka, and Kia Stevens. Flahive and Mensch executive produced alongside Hermann, Kohan, and Burley.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," said Flahive and Mensch in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," ending their note to fans with a plea, "Register to vote. And please vote."

The series was three weeks into filming the fourth season when production was initially shut down due to the pandemic, having completed the first episode and started production on the second episode. Reports are that a combination of difficulties getting the production back up and running in Los Angeles along with the cost of keeping the cast's contracts active and an expected 2022 debut put the streaming service in the position to pull the plug for good (though all of the series' regulars have been paid in full for the fourth season). "We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson to Deadline Hollywood. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."