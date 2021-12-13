Gotham Knights: Batwoman Writers, The CW Team for New Series

Writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash are set to bring Gotham Knights to The CW, but it's no time to celebrate in Batman's old stomping grounds. We say "old" because the series takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, as his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Based on characters created for DC Comics by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the series is executive produced by Stoteraux and Fiveash, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden for Berlanti Productions (with Warner Bros. Television as the studio). Despite the network and the show's title, Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman or the "Gotham Knights" video game franchise. To say that those involved have pretty extensive experience in the Arrowverse would be an understatement. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman, while previous projects include Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. As a writer for television, some of Abrams's writing credits include Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American. And as Arrowverse fans know, Berlanti and Berlanti Productions is no stranger to small screen spandex. In addition to Gotham Knights and Batwoman, the production banner also produces The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and Superman and Lois for The CW (with Arrow and Supergirl having wrapped their runs).