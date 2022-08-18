Grendel: Netflix Live-Action Series Getting Matt Wagner Project Tie-In

Back in September 2021, fans learned that the world of Matt Wagner's Hunter Rose would be coming to Netflix with an eight-episode live-action series adaptation of Wagner's popular Dark Horse comic book series Grendel. With the streaming service's virtual fan event TUDUM taking place next month, we're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll be learning more about (and maybe seeing an image or two) the Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene)-starrer. But Wagner did offer fans a major heads-up in regards to a project that he's just completed that's been "conceived and created to synchronize" with Netflix's upcoming series. On Twitter, Wagner shared a teaser look at the completed pages while also confirming that the project will run 120 pages of new story & artwork from him (with colors by Brennan Wagner) and that more detail will be coming from Dark Horse Comics.

Now here's a look back at Wagner's tweet from earlier this week confirming the project:

We've got something a bit different for today's GRENDEL MONDAY! Here I am laying down my pen at the completion of an exciting and as-yet-to-be announced GRENDEL project,conceived and created to synchronize with the upcoming GRENDEL tv series from @netflix! pic.twitter.com/I9UYtK5NlM — Matt Wagner (@MattWagnerComic) August 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Set to be written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Resident Evil, Supernatural), Ali will be joined by Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Julian Black Antelope (Dopesick, The Time Traveler's Wife), Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks), Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down), Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen), Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive), and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) have also joined the cast.

Ali's Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, & assassin who seeks to avenge the death of lost love by going to war with New York's criminal underworld… but why beat them when you can join them? Newman has been cast as Jocasta Rose, with Black Antelope taking on Argent, Zima playing Liz Sparks, and Corrigan on board as Barry Palumbo. In addition, Ho plays Stacy Palumbo and Palladino takes on Teddy Ciccone, while Allen plays Annabelle Wright and Mientus plays Larry Stohler. "I couldn't be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen," Wagner said in a statement. "Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast, and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all-new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans. I'm especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life — he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I've been envisioning in the role for years" Wagner will executive produce alongside Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.