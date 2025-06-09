Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Series Finds Its Draco Malfoy, Molly Weasley & More

HBO's Harry Potter series has cast Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and more.

A little more than two weeks after being introduced to newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, aka Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, we've got a major round of casting news for HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels to pass along. Joining the cast of the upcoming series are Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Joining them are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow (Conclave, The Crown) as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold's Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch. The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

