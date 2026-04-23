Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Get Jiro

Get Jiro: Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adaptation Set for SXSW London

Adult Swim's animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose, Langdon Foss & Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro is set to headline SXSW London.

Article Summary Adult Swim's Get Jiro animated adaptation is set to headline SXSW London, with the first two episodes screening in June.

Based on Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's graphic novel, Get Jiro drops viewers into a violent, chef-ruled future Los Angeles.

SXSW London's official Get Jiro synopsis teases mysterious sushi chef Jiro and a revenge story driven by power and perfect rice.

Brian Tee leads the voice cast, with Garret Dillahunt also involved, as Adult Swim moves Get Jiro closer to its debut.

We've been following the journey of Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series, which tackles writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss and Jose Villarrubia's Get Jiro!, since it was first announced. That continued into it being showcased as a "Work in Progress"during the Annecy International Animation Festival. And now, it appears we're one step closer to the series hitting Adult Swim screens. Earlier today, Adult Swim Europe shared on social media that Get Jiro would be a headliner during SXSW London, running from June 1st through June 6th. With a voice cast that includes Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med) and Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), here's a look at the official text released by SXSW London for the Adult Swim series – with the first two episodes set to screen:

"Get Jiro" (Episodes 1 and 2) Creators: Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka Cast: Brian Tee This edgy series, based on Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel, asks the question: how far would you go for good food? Adapted from beloved chef and host Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel written alongside Joel Rose, Get Jiro is set in a near future in Los Angeles, where the ruling class has taken a curious new shape: chefs. As good food becomes scarcer and scarcer, people will go to shocking (and often blood-drippingly violent) lengths for a seat at the city's best restaurants. Mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Brian Tee) arrives in this volatile climate with a thirst for power and the recipe for the perfect rice. They do say revenge is a dish best served cold… (RAFA SALES ROSS)

"Great fun yesterday voicing a character for this new animated series. Keep yer eyes peeled for #GetJiro!" Dillahunt wrote as the caption to a post from December 2024 that included a look at him in the recording studio as well as a look at an episode script cover: "Cage Free," penned by Jordan Blum.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing. Adapted by Tanaka and Gatewood, Adult Swim's Get Jiro stems from Warner Bros. Animation. The animated series is directed by Rick Morales, with Jonathan Hoekstra handling artistic direction.

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