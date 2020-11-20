His Dark Materials Producer Confirms Last Season 2 Episode Finished

Though the second season of BBC and HBO's series adaptation of Philip Pullman's novels only recently premiered on the cable giant, fans of His Dark Materials learned some news this week that bodes well for the future of Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Pantalaimon's (voice of Kit Connor) adventures this season. On Thursday, series producer Dan McCulloch took to social media to confirm that the final episode of the season was finished. "The last episode of the new season of His Dark Materials was finished today," McCulloch tweeted. "Extraordinary effort by the post-production team in working thru lockdown. And thanks to the many VFX artists, instrumentalists, sound and picture professionals who got us here." Unfortunately, COVID-related delays are costing viewers an all-new story penned by head writer Jack Thorne in collaboration with Pullman that would've focused on Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), though teases of what would've been will be apparent during the season.

Here's a look at McCulloch's tweets, where he also praises the team for their hard work and dedication through some particularly difficult production times:

The last episode of the new season of HIS DARK MATERIALS was finished TODAY. Extraordinary effort by the post-production team in working thru lockdown. And thanks to the many vfx artists, instrumentalists, sound and picture professionals who got us here. You guys. ❤️ — Dan McCulloch (@danmcculloch) November 19, 2020

That mad producer feeling when you step out the post house and think *fuck* It's over. The fight is finished. Nothing can change. Just be quiet now. You're done. — Dan McCulloch (@danmcculloch) November 19, 2020

Found some things a little confusing or need a little clarity regarding what happened before? Here's a look back at how the series adaptation started, with a recap of the first season to get viewers up-to-speed:

Now here's a look at what still lies ahead for the second season of His Dark Materials, returning to HBO this Monday, November 23, with the second episode of the season, "The Cave":

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.