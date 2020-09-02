Holey Moley II Preview: Pirate Jon Lovitz, Shocking Hole-in-One & More

After going through a couple of weeks of mini-golf withdrawal, executive producer Stephen Curry and ABC's righteously popular Holey Moley II is back for more rounds of madness. Commentators-with-attitude Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, are not only back for another dose of mini-golf madness, but they're bringing eight new contestants with them: Paula from Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Donald from Chicago, IL; Mikayla from Spokane, WA; Ashley from Bixby, OK; Darren from Bronx, NY; Tony from Longview, TX; Casey from Scottsdale, AZ; and Erica from Phoenix, AZ. Out of those eight contestants, one will emerge victorious, earning them the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter from Curry himself. For the all-star grand finale, the season's winners will return to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Now here's a look at this week's episode "Double Dutch Riggle," which features the return of some familiar faces (yup, that's SNL's Jon Lovitz) as well as a contestant pulling off a sweet move that lands them in the grand finale. Following the preview images, you're in for another treat: Riggle and Tessitore announce Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Part 1 & Part 2, a look back at the best, worst, and weirdest from the season alongside a look behind the scenes as well as at some never-before-seen mini-golf action.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel season 2 "Double Dutch Riggle" – This week on the "Holey Moley" course, an Olympic golfer takes a professional musician to Uranus and a "small but mighty" law student fights for her footing against a pageant queen on Slip N' Putt. Across the course, a former NFL player and a used car salesman struggle to focus while World Champion sumo wrestlers battle it out on The Distractor. "The Maleficent of mini-golf" jumps the shark against the owner of a golf supply company on Putt the Plank. Later, after sticking the landing on Polcano and going for it on Gopher It, two finalists meet on Double Dutch Courage, and a shocking hole-in-one earns one contestant the final spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

Some new holes returning viewers can expect this season include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry executive producing; with the original format series created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.