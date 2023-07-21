Posted in: AMC, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, sdcc, sdcc 2023

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Teaser: New Coven, Old Dangers

Here's the S02 teaser for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

It's not like AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire wasn't already making its presence known at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with "The Street of Immortality" promoting Anne Rice's entire "Immortal Universe." But then they dropped an official key art poster for the 2024-returning series – a very nice move. But they weren't done, dropping a tease on Thursday that something was on its way today. So what was it? How about a pretty strong teaser that drops a lot of interesting clues to what's to come? And even if you know the books… that doesn't mean we know where things are going during the time of the second interview. But first? New key art…

Set to return in 2024, here's a Season 2 teaser for AMC's Interview with the Vampire:

Interview with the Vampire: Bailey Bass Posts on Departure

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I'm unable to return to 'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey… the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative to AMC, The producers, Jacob, Sam, Eric, the crew, and, of course, the wonderful fans," Bass wrote in her post. "Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire.' For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best," said an AMC Networks representative. Now, here's a look at the posts from April confirming that production was underway:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

