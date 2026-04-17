Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Officially Wraps Filming

Rob Mac shared a look at the show's production team and announced that filming on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 has wrapped.

Article Summary It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 has officially wrapped filming, confirmed by Rob McElhenney.

Fan favorites like Cricket and the McPoyle family will return, hinting at classic chaos in new episodes.

Charlie Day teases wild adventures, including Renaissance Faire antics and Little League mischief.

Season 18 promises to build on Season 17's energy, with big episodes and the show's trademark humor.

We knew that the good news would be coming soon based on the rumblings on social media, but now it's official. Earlier today, it was announced that production on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia had wrapped – with Mac making it official. Based on what we've seen of David Hornsby's Cricket and the McPoyle family reunion (filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, Jimmi Simpson, and Nate Mooney), we're getting the vibes that Season 18 will keep last season's winning ways rolling.

"That's a production wrap on Season 18. Love this crew so goddamn much. Can't wait to show you what we cooked up," Mac wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a group shot of the cast and production team – here's a look:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Talks Season 18

While checking in recently with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle to support the film, Day and co-star Chris Pratt talked up the film and what viewers can expect with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

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