Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys

If his oldest daughter decides to check out The Boys, Jensen Ackles (Countdown, Supernatural) knows what age it should be (think 2050).

For Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Countdown), the future involves a whole lot of Soldier Boy. Having recently wrapped filming on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Ackles is expected to head back in front of the cameras again next month for Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring 50's-set spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising. To say that Soldier Boy is a bit more of an "extreme" character in a very "extreme" universe would be an understatement, especially when compared to Dean Winchester and Mark Meachum.

During a PEOPLE profile interview of Ackles and his wife, actress, co-producer, and business partner Danneel Ackles, Ackles discussed how his eldest daughter was getting to an age where he's considering letting her check out some of those characters in action. "She is begging me to watch it [Prime Video's Countdown], so I might let her. I might have to skip some parts," Ackles shared. "I think she might be on the cusp of watching 'Supernatural.'" As for The Boys? Well, let's just say that Ackles is thinking sometime after… 2050? "I don't ever want her watching," Ackles joked, adding, "Maybe when she's in her 30s."

The Boys: Jensen Ackles on What Excites Him About "Vought Rising"

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview regarding his career in support of his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

