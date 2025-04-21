Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Going Live with Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno

This week's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney includes Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, and METZ.

We're hoping for Netflix to keep Mulaney's live show in their weekly rotation.

John Mulaney continues to showcase top-notch guests and winning partnerships with Netflix.

Even during these justifiably bitter and cynical times, there's always room for a little hope… like hoping that Netflix is already in talks with John Mulaney to keep Everybody's Live with John Mulaney on the streamer's weekly rotation on a regular basis. How do you follow up an impressive run of guests from the past few weeks? With another great lineup of guests this week, of course! This week, Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo are being joined by Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, and Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe – with music from METZ.

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, and Bartees Strange.

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

