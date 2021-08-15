Law & Order: OC Season 2: Richard Wheatley's Back & No Prison Jumpsuit

While Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni take a break from their ongoing video messaging, it's time for us to shift our attention to the official return of a "big bad" so big and so bad that he impacts both of NBC and Dick Wolf's series. At the end of July, we learned that Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley will be returning to take part in a major storyline arc for the second season of Organized Crime (possibly dealing with Wheatley's trial for the murder of Stabler's wife or the businessman still running things from behind bars). On Sunday, we got a chance to see how Wheatley's been holding up courtesy of McDermott himself. And while it may not clarify his status (we know he would want to look good for court), it proves that he still knows how to pull off a suit.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

