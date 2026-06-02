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Trump Attending White House Correspondents' Dinner, Confirms Location

Donald Trump announced that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24th at The Waldorf Astoria.

Article Summary Donald Trump says he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24 in Washington.

Trump also identified the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue as The Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In his post, Trump teased possible remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying it will be a "HOT" ticket.

WHCA President Weijia Jiang said the revived White House Correspondents' Dinner will feature tighter security measures.

Shortly after White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang announced that the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) would be rescheduled for July 24th in a message to WHCA members, Donald Trump took to his version of social media to announce he would attend. In addition, Trump posted that the event will take place at The Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue. As for what Trump might have to say, it seems he hasn't decided yet: "I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out."

"In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents' Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th. This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling," Trump posted. "I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents' Association, and have accepted. I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a 'HOT' ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built."

Trump: "In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents' Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th. This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change… pic.twitter.com/bmVd7nHCB0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

"Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees," Jiang wrote in an email to WHCA members earlier today. "This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above." As of this writing, there's no word yet on whether Donald Trump will attend the rescheduled event. Here's a look at Jiang's message in full:

Dear colleagues, The White House Correspondents' Dinner has served as a celebration of a free press and the vital role of journalism in our democracy for over a century. When gunfire interrupted this year's event, it further clarified the WHCA's mission to advocate for the freedoms that are protected in the First Amendment. We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for. I am proud to announce we will host another dinner to be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 24th. Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees. Our thoughts remain with the officer who was injured and with everyone who experienced that evening. We are indebted to the US Secret Service, law enforcement and the hotel staff whose swift response protected our guests and our staff. In the weeks since the last dinner, we have raised funds to ensure WHCA members who purchased tickets will not have to pay if they attend the second event, which will be a more intimate gathering. We will also offer financial support to our scholarship winners for travel back to Washington. They, along with our journalism award winners, deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to reporting. This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above. Details on the venue, tickets, and programming will follow soon. Sincerely,

Weijia

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