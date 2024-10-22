Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lioness, zoe saldana

Lioness Season 2 Sneak Peek Finds Zoe Saldaña Back in Action & More

Returning Sunday, here's a sneak peek of creator/EP Taylor Sheridan and series star/EP Zoe Saldaña's espionage thriller Lioness Season 2.

This Sunday, series creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan and series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña's espionage thriller Lioness returns for a hard-hitting and explosive second season. As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (EP Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Joining Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly for the second season are Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Morgan Freeman – and now, we have a sneak peek to pass along that does an excellent job of adding some additional layers to what we learned from the season overview and official trailer (above).

The streaming series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview of the second season, followed by a look back at the image gallery for the series that was released last month:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!