Locke and Key Season 3 Sneak Preview Clip Reveals The Timeshift Key

Only a day after the release of the official trailer for the third & final season of Netflix and co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse & Meredith Averill's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key, we have a preview clip to pass along to you. As the Locke family immerses itself more and more into the magic of Keyhouse, a force for evil unlike they've ever faced before is about to make its presence known. And let's just say that it has its own agenda for the keys… and more… And speaking of keys, that's exactly what the focus is on in the clip you're about to see as witness… The Timeshift Key.

So for a look at Bode's (Jackson Robert Scott) timely discovery inside Keyhouse's grandfather clock, check out the preview clip below:

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Locke & Key (followed by an overview of the season as well as a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer):

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.