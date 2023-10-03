Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, season 2

Loki EP Addresses Season 2/Jonathan Majors' Arrest; Season 3 Chances

Loki EP Kevin Wright addressed what (if any) impact Jonathan Majors' arrest had on Season 2 and if the door's left open for more seasons.

With the second season premiere of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki set for this Thursday, executive producer Kevin Wright has been making the rounds to get the word out about the series. Though the writers' strike recently ended, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike keeps the cast from being able to do their part (settle this, AMPTP!) – but Wright's recent interview with Variety did a great job of addressing some key current issues while also addressing both the show's and MCU's potential futures. In the following highlights, Wright addresses whether Jonathan Majors' (He Who Remains, Victor Timely) legal trouble impacted the season and if the door is open for a third run.

Jonathan Majors' Arrest in March 2023 Didn't Impact Filming: "This is maybe – not maybe – this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+."

Wright: No Discussions About Changes in Light of Jonathan Majors' Legal Matters: "No. And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Will "Loki" Season 2 Leave Open the Possibility for Season 3? "I think it's open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, "We have to tee up Season 3" — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we're coming back.' But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

Loki Season 2: What Else We Know…

Here's a look at Quan discussing the role of O.B., what he brings to the series this season, and more – followed by the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki and the preview clip released by McDonald's teasing a reunion between Loki & Sylvie:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. How did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang (Jonathan Majors) – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series hitting in October, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.

